Victoria Beckham to launch collection with Mango

Spanish fashion retailer, Mango is launching its highest-profile collaboration to date later this month with British designer Victoria Beckham.

The capsule Victoria Beckham x Mango collection will launch on April 23 and feature ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear.

In a short statement, Mango said the collaboration would blend Beckham’s “immaculate style” with its contemporary design to offer a collection celebrating “style, quality and femininity”.

Mango added that the collection would feature “precision tailoring with a twist, feminine dresses, and versatile knitwear,” alongside “stand-out bags, accessories and shoes that are set to become the season’s must-have pieces”.

Mango teaming up with Victoria Beckham to celebrate 40th anniversary year

Victoria Beckham x Mango collection Credits: Mango

From the teaser images, it looks like Beckham’s signature tailoring and feminine slip dresses dominate the collection, offered in a contemporary and muted colour palette of black, white, and peach.

The retailer has not confirmed the price range for the collection, but it is expected to be priced higher than the usual Mango collection.

The collaboration with Beckham coincides with Mango’s 40th anniversary this year and is the latest in a series of collections with other brands, artists and talents, such as American brand Simon Miller, influencer Camille Charrière and Italian tailoring company Boglioli.