Victoria’s Secret runway return faces mixed reactions

The much-anticipated return of Victoria's Secret to the runway, following a five-year hiatus, was met with both excitement and scrutiny. The lingerie giant, which had faced criticism for its outdated, “sexy-first” image during the #MeToo era, undertook a vigorous rebranding campaign, attempting to realign itself with modern sensibilities and more inclusive values. With the stakes higher than ever, the brand sought to recapture its former glory with a show that featured some of its iconic elements alongside efforts to adapt to the changing cultural landscape.

The spectacle included a star-studded line-up of models, including veterans Kate Moss and Carla Bruni, with some donning the brand's signature wings. Performances by Cher and K-pop sensation Blackpink, along with intricate costumes by famed designer Zaldy, were intended to underscore the pulling power of Victoria's Secret's return. However, despite the high-profile cast and significant hype, the reception has been somewhat polarised.

Industry reactions have varied, with WWD praising the event for its "change in attitude," while the New York Post commended it for "embracing its sexiness" once again. Meanwhile, The Daily Mail criticised the show for what it described as "bowing to wokeism." Despite these divided opinions, Janie Schaffer, Victoria’s Secret's chief design and creative officer, emphasized the brand’s commitment to maintaining its core identity while embracing inclusivity: “It will always be about feeling sexy,” Schaffer told WWD. “We are Victoria’s Secret. But it’s sexy for everybody. We have 57 bra sizes. We go all the way up in bra sizes. We have a fully inclusive and beautiful collection of lingerie, and we really wanted to celebrate that on the runway.”

While the revamped runway show sought to strike a balance between the brand’s heritage and its renewed focus on inclusivity, it remains to be seen whether this effort will resonate broadly with audiences and restore Victoria's Secret's once-dominant position in the world of fashion lingerie.