Vilebrequin to join Amazon's Luxury Stores

Amazon’s luxury stores will soon be carrying French swimwear brand Vilebrequin across its curated platforms across Europe.

Since its launch in September 2020, Amazon has steadily added to its luxury offer, which includes brands Oscar de la Renta, Eudon Choi, Elie Saab, Altuzarra as well as re-sale items from luxury houses and designers.

Vilebrequin was founded in Saint Tropez in 1971 by Fred Prysquel. Beginning its life, as it is now, as a luxury swimwear brand, it draws inspiration from the vibrant colors and relaxed lifestyle of the French Riviera.

Vilebrequin's aesthetic embodies a timeless yet playful elegance, characterised by bold patterns, vivid colors, and attention to detail. The brand's signature motifs often feature tropical themes, marine life, and whimsical prints, evoking a sense of adventure and joie de vivre.

With its roots in glamorous beach culture, Vilebrequin has become synonymous with sophisticated resort wear, catering to a clientele who seek both style and comfort for their beachside escapades.