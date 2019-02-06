Vin + Omi to launch new eco label during LFW

Sustainable design duo Vin + Omi is teaming up with premium out-of-home media owner, Ocean to launch a new limited edition eco fashion accessories label during London Fashion Week.

The fashion label, will mark the first from a UK outdoor media owner, and will see Vin + Omi repurposing Ocean’s advertising displays to create accessories for men and women from used vinyl panels.

The collaboration is part of a long-term partnership in which all Ocean vinyls will be repurposed, turning it into a zero-waste business, with the label also helping to raise fund for its charity partner, Marine Conservation Society to help it in its efforts to fight against marine plastic pollution and protect the world’s oceans and marine life.

The contemporary accessories range will be designed with the help of students at Oxford Brookes University, added Vin + Omi, and will feature in the duo’s London Fashion Week show on February 14.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vin + Omi said in a statement: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Ocean on this project. They have taken a great innovative approach to recycling their old advertising canvases. We hope to develop this collaboration to produce a range of items made from the canvases and in return support the Marine Conservation Society from the proceeds.

“Working with us on this project are students from Oxford Brookes University. It’s great that a planet responsible company like Ocean is helping us educate a new generation in how to do the right thing.”

Ocean senior marketing executive Liliana Teixeira added: “As a 95 percent based digital media company, Ocean is actively moving away from the use of vinyl. That said, it’s important we find the best possible way to upcycle the vinyl we do still use. This partnership also allows us to support emerging creative talent which adds to its scale and impact.”

To help promote the new label, Ocean will also carry highlights from the London Fashion Week show on February 18 across The Grid network and on the Piccadilly Lights (owned by Landsec).

Vin + Omi are pioneers of eco fashion in the UK, they have previously develop recycled polyester (rPet) textiles including silk like finishes and wool which are spun from salvaged plastic primarily sourced from river and ocean clean-up projects internationally.