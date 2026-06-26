Vinted listings under scrutiny, as French authorities start inquiry over allegations

Vinted is currently under scrutiny as several social media posts and videos concerning suspicious listings on the second-hand marketplace have gone viral.

The videos, reels, and posts, widely shared on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and X, show dozens of screenshots of listings, in particular toys, that are said to be suspicious or potentially coded and linked to criminal activity.

Social media users sharing the listings claim that they are linked to child trafficking, with some listings reportedly containing details regarding age, height, measurements, gender, or race. Several of the listings are also said to have unusually high, four-figure prices for ordinary items, as well as descriptions that contain words such as “small” and “healthy.”

Screenshot of alleged listing on Vinted Credits: Worriedphoebe via Instagram

Social media claims link Vinted listings to potential child trafficking

Reactions to the claims online have been swift and emotionally charged, with many users asking Vinted for an explanation, reflecting broader concerns over child safety and online platforms. In response, Vinted opened an investigation into the listings, but states that it did not find any evidence connecting the ads to any type of illegal or criminal activity. The Lithuanian-based company shared the following statement in one of its most recent Instagram posts:

“We’re aware of the ongoing rumors about these listings and want to share the facts. Following a thorough investigation, we have found no evidence linking them to any criminal activity. The rumors are based on a misunderstanding of how our platform works. The age shown on these listings refers to the age group the toy is intended for - much like the age label on a toy's packaging - not to a child. This field is used across all our categories, not only clothing. If you see a listing that genuinely concerns you, please report it so our safety team can review it. Thank you for helping us keep Vinted safe.”

Claims over the listings have led to French authorities opening a preliminary investigation, reporting the listings to Pharos, the national center for reporting illegal content on the internet, to look further into the nature and background of the listings. An official outcome of their investigation has yet to be made.

Screenshot of alleged listing on Vinted Credits: Worriedphoebe via Instagram

This is not the first time that online marketplaces have been accused of allowing criminal or illegal listings to take place. In 2020, Wayfair, an online marketplace for furniture and home decor, was the subject of controversy after social media users claimed high-priced furniture listings with female names were linked to alleged criminal activity. However, following investigations, these claims were found to be unfounded.

Like other large peer-to-peer marketplaces, Vinted operates with moderation systems designed to detect and remove prohibited content, deploying a combination of automated tools with user reporting mechanisms. The effectiveness and limitations of such systems are often placed under fire when viral incidents draw widespread attention.

Screenshot of alleged listing from Vinted Credits: Worriedphoebe via Instagram

FashionUnited reached out to Vinted for commentary on the listings, and they shared their official statement on the matter:

"We have thoroughly investigated the listings currently being shared online and found no credible cases linking them to child trafficking activity, a conclusion also reached by an independent fact-check of similar claims. Where these listings are deliberately faked to fuel this conversation, we are swiftly removing them and taking action on accounts, including bans. We are collaborating closely with the competent authorities as they conduct their own investigation. We are working relentlessly to keep Vinted safe for our members."

"We take this issue seriously and encourage anyone who sees a suspicious listing to report it so we can review and act. We do not tolerate illegal activity on our platform, and we take action every time we become aware of a suspicious listing - both through our own detection tools and via reports from members - reviewing each case carefully.

Vinted pick-up point Credits: Vinted Go.

"We've also seen an increase in abusive language directed at sellers of higher-priced items, as well as members creating listings designed to "catch" suspected wrongdoers, or contacting other users posing as buyers and threatening to report them to the police. While we understand the concern behind this, this kind of behavior amounts to harassment, makes it harder for us to moderate the platform effectively, and can interfere with genuine investigations, putting members at risk. We do not tolerate harassment of any kind, and we take action against members who violate our rules."

"If a listing or a member's behaviour goes against our rules, we have a number of procedures in place; this may include banning accounts and carrying out further investigation, in coordination with the competent authorities where appropriate."

The allegations come as Vinted continues to grow its operations and experiences significant financial growth, including a recent 880 million euro secondary share sale that valued the platform at 8 billion euros, and its expansion into new markets like Australia.