Vivienne Westwood apologises for coping T-shirt design

British fashion brand Vivienne Westwood has issued a public apology on its social media accounts to young designers, Louise Gray and Rottingdean Bazaar for using its graphics on its own T-shirts as part of its autumn/winter 2018 collection without permission.

In an apology message on its Instagram, Vivienne Westwood said: “Dear @louisegray__ and @rottingdeanbazaar . We are sorry. The use of your graphics on our t-shirt was only ever meant to be a celebration of your work.

“We got caught up in a last minute frenzy and did not contact you to ask for your permission. We are truly sorry about this mistake and want to make it up to you.”

The Instagram post was accompanied by an image of the original Rottingdean Bazaar T-shirt from the label’s autumn/winter 2018 show and the Vivienne Westwood copycat design, both of which carry the slogan, “We do big sizes! 2XL 3XL 4XL 5XL!!! We do very small sizes!!”.

The copycat designs were showcased during Vivienne Westwood’s autumn/winter 2018 catwalk show during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

The Instagram post, which has nearly hit 20,000 likes, has sparked a number of negative and disappointing comments towards the London-based fashion brand for their lack of originality and the fact that they could plagiarise designers on the rise. However, a number of fans did praise Vivienne Westwood for its quick and honest admission.