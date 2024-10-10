Vivienne Westwood foundation raises concerns over brand's latest collaboration

Last month British fashion brand Vivienne Westwood launched a capsule collection in collaboration with streetwear and skateboard brand Palace, and the Vivienne Foundation, established by Vivienne Westwood herself, has raised concerns regarding “its disregard for the Vivienne’s legacy”.

The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, was established before the designer died to support causes she was “deeply passionate about” centred around four pillars – halt climate change, stop war, defend human rights and protest capitalism.

Before her passing, Westwood transferred all her creative design and property rights to the Foundation, including work created prior to 1993, and the charitable organisation states that the Palace collaboration was undertaken “without consulting the foundation” with regards to using her archive.

In a statement, the Vivienne Foundation said: “In the years before Vivienne died. She set up her Foundation. Which is a not-for-profit company dedicated to supporting all the charities, organisations and causes that Vivienne was so passionate about.

“She was so excited about the opportunities that the Foundation could develop, and she took so much pleasure in developing her ideas and creations for it. Vivienne transferred all her creative design and property rights to the Foundation, including everything she created before she formed the VW company in 1993.

“It is a great shame that for their recent collaboration with Palace, the VW company has decided to base the designs on Vivienne’s archive without consulting the Foundation. This shows a blatant disregard for Vivienne’s wishes, her legacy and the Foundation.”

The Foundation added that it believes that Palace entered the collaboration in “good faith,” but that it hopes that “all parties will honour Vivienne’s wishes moving forward”.