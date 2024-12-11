Vivobarefoot partners with charity Earthed for limited-edition boot

Vivobarefoot has partnered with charity Earthed to create a limited edition Earthed Magna Lite Boot, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the charity for nature restoration.

The minimalist, barefoot-inspired footwear and lifestyle brand worked with Earther to develop an exclusive drop of the Vivobarefoot x Earthed Magna Lite Boot, which features the charity’s hand-drawn logo and slogan in the brand’s signature green boot design.

Made from recycled, animal-free materials, the Vivobarefoot x Earthed Magna Lite Boots are water-resistant and feature thermal layers that react to the changing temperatures of your feet, keeping them warm or cool when needed.

"Vivobarefoot is thrilled to partner with Earthed, as this collaboration marks another step towards our shared vision of fostering nature regeneration, nurturing thriving livelihoods,” said Dulma Clark, co-founder of Vivobarefoot, in a statement. “Earthed's dedication to rewilding landscapes and restoring nature's balance resonates deeply with our own commitment to reconnect people to nature through natural health lifestyles.”

“This partnership embodies our belief that to tread lightly on the earth, we must first understand the ground beneath our feet. Hence, together, we are creating practical tools to rekindle our inherent connection with the Earth through nature-skills courses. We are nature, nature is us. Here is to living barefoot.”

Producing an exclusive batch of 500 pairs of boots, which will only be produced once Vivobarefoot hits its target order, the boots will retail for 185 pounds, with the aim of raising a total of 25,000 pounds. The money raised from this limited edition project will be used to kickstart accessible funding for starting and scaling nature restoration projects around the world.

“As a charity, Earthed recognizes that collaboration is key when it comes to restoring ecosystems and building thriving communities,” said Christabel Reed, co-founder of Earthed, in a statement. “Vivobarefoot is a perfect fit as a Founding Partner of Earthed, and we are incredibly excited about this first collaboration. Earthed exists to remove the obstacles preventing anyone anywhere from engaging in ecosystem restoration and regenerative growing.”

“Developing the Earthed Action Fund will be a vital step in enabling grants that start and scale localized, bottom-up restoration projects around the world. With this exclusive run of the Earthed Magna Lite, we hope to fundraise £25,000 to kick-start this vital resource. Furthermore, we are big fans of Vivobarefoot and their regenerative approach to social business, so bringing Earthed designs to their barefoot shoes has been an amazing experience.”