Vivrelle and Four Seasons to offer guests luxury accessories

Luxury hotel and real estate group the Four Seasons is partnering with Vivrelle, a shared closet service of designer handbags and accessories, to provide a complimentary access to its closet to guests and residents.

The service will launch at the group’s Los Angeles Private Residences location and Houston hotel, where accessories from brands including Prada, Dior and Gucci and be loaned without cost.

Vivrelle, which operates as a membership club, said guests can swap out styles throughout the duration of their stay or sign up on-site and borrow from the larger Vivrelle closet, providing the ultimate flexibility for luxury vacationers.

"Four Seasons is a like-minded partner that we have always admired and loved," says Blake Geffen, co-founder of Vivrelle. "We are thrilled to be partnering with select properties and are eager to grow the relationship with The Four Seasons. Our brands have a shared affinity for providing a luxury experience rooted in convenience, care, and customers first. This partnership will expand our reach across the country, and we're excited for this new era of accessory accessibility in today's travel and luxury landscape."

"Offering exclusive access to Vivrelle's shared closet of luxury accessories is an exciting and innovative way to enhance our guest experience," says Tom Segesta, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. "We see this partnership a perfect fit, further defining Four Seasons Hotel Houston as the place where urban elegance and southern charm collide."

The partnership comes on the heels of Vivrelle's closure of its Series B round of funding in late 2022, raising 35 million dollars.

Vivrelle’s proposition of the luxury resale is a membership service for access to jewellery and accessories for a monthly fee. Vivrelle allows members to borrow items with no return date as well as the possibility to purchase items at members-only discounted prices.