Vogue World takes Paris by storm

In a bold fusion of fashion and athletics, Vogue World transformed Paris' iconic Place Vendôme into a spectacular arena celebrating a century of style and sport on Sunday evening.

Anna Wintour, Vogue's Global Editorial Director and Condé Nast Chief Content Officer, previously unveiled the ambitious vision at a star-studded press conference at the Ritz Paris.

This third iteration of Vogue World, following New York's street fair and London's theatrical gala, aimed to elevate the concept further, presenting an "opening ceremony" that intertwines 100 years of fashion history with France's rich sporting heritage.

The event, conceived in collaboration with French youth athletic academies, delivered a unique spectacle pairing disciplines such as cycling, gymnastics, and fencing with iconic French fashion from the 1920s onwards. A roster of fashion luminaries curated and the show, including stylists Carine Roitfeld and Ib Kamara, choreographer Parris Goebel, spotlighting both contemporary and historic French designers.

The show was broadcast via livestream and directed by Sam Wrench of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" fame, preceding the 2024 Paris Olympics. Highlights included models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner riding horseback across Place Vendôme in Hermès.