Von Dutch Loves collaborates with Jake Paul ahead of Miami bout

Von Dutch’s cult streetwear platform Von Dutch Loves has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with content creator and boxer Jake Paul’s men’s bodycare brand W ahead of his anticipated fight against two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19.

The ‘Von Dutch Loves x W’ collection features four hats and four apparel pieces, which will be launching pre-sale on November 24, offering fans the chance to purchase signed pieces from Paul, ahead of the official launch on November 25.

The exclusive capsule fuses “heritage, individuality, confidence and main-event hype,” explains Von Dutch, while blending Von Dutch’s signature West Coast attitude with Paul’s disruptive athletic style.

Von Dutch Loves x W collaboration Credits: Von Dutch Loves

Designed by Lindsey Falack, the creative lead behind Von Dutch Loves, the collection aims to capture “the shared spirit of rebellion and confidence that defines both brands,” with brown suede hats recalling vintage Von Dutch textures to a minimal varsity jacket and pin-striped black muscle tee.

Other highlights include oversized relaxed T-shirts featuring the Von Dutch oval and W’s neon strike logo, and a modern varsity-inspired contrast striped lapel collar sweatshirt.

Commenting on the inspiration for the collection, Falack, said in a statement: “I designed the Jake Paul x Von Dutch Loves collection to bring Jake’s edge into Von Dutch’s world without losing either identity. The goal was to make it clean and wearable but still loud in its attitude. The brown suede hats tie back to classic Von Dutch materials, while the tees and varsity jacket stay minimal and modern.

“The neon yellow ‘W’ logo comes straight from Jake’s brand; it’s a punch of colour that’s a reminder to back yourself, bring your best, and turn every moment into a win. The black muscle tee with pin striping is a nod to both boxing aesthetics and street style; athletic, but not gym wear. Jake’s boldness and Von Dutch’s history of pushing boundaries naturally fit together. This collection reflects that intersection; heritage and hype, stripped down to the essentials."

Von Dutch Loves x W collaboration Credits: Von Dutch Loves

Paul added: “Von Dutch always stood for being unapologetically yourself and that’s exactly what ‘W’ is about. This collab celebrates winning energy and personal expression. It’s fashion with purpose and gives you confidence to back yourself and bring that positivity to everything you do.”

The Von Dutch Loves sub-brand launched in May with a focus on “creating cultural moments,” within music, nightlife, and underground culture, to push the brand synonymous with youthful rebellion into a new era. The label is backed by strategic partnerships involving DJ collaborations, festival activations, and artistic projects, and has previously collaborated with Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture and Barcelona’s Sónar Festival.

The ‘Von Dutch Loves x W’ collection will be available exclusively through Von Dutch’s website. Prices range from 70 to 157 US dollars.