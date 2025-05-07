Von Dutch unveils new brand centred around music

Fashion brand Von Dutch, owned by WSG (White Space Group), is introducing a new brand, ‘Von Dutch Loves’, focused on music, nightlife, and underground culture.

Von Dutch Loves has been created to “evolve the legacy of the brand beyond fashion and into music,” and will celebrate music alongside the core Von Dutch brand through exclusive drops, festival partnerships, artist collaborations, and community-driven events.

In a statement, Von Dutch said the new brand would serve as a “fully formulated fashion label and community platform with music at its core,” building on the brand’s legacy by honouring its influential subcultures, “while reimagining Von Dutch’s iconic cool, edgy, and rebellious spirit”.

Von Dutch Loves campaign imagery Credits: Von Dutch Loves

Jack Cheika, chief executive of WSG Brands, said: “Whether it’s a pop-up at a music festival, a collaboration with an iconic club, or creative project with a DJ we admire - Von Dutch Loves is our playground to create, connect, and celebrate the culture and communities that inspire us.”

From the first looks, Von Dutch Loves is offering a more youthful take on the rebellious aesthetic of the core Von Dutch brand with graphic hoodies, T-shirts, football jerseys, sweatpants and shorts, as well as the brand’s iconic trucker hats.

The Von Dutch Loves brand will debut at some of Europe’s most influential music festivals and events this summer, including a major partnership at Sónar Festival, Barcelona’s leading festival for electronic music and digital culture, and a collaboration with Brunch Electronik Festival in Barcelona, with US activations expected to be announced soon.

Other strategic partnerships to launch the brand will include artist collaborations and artistic projects that will “engage directly with music audiences around the world”.

Von Dutch Loves promises to offer exclusive festival merchandise and collaborations with leading artists and DJs, as well as experiential events, such as VIP lounges, chill-out zones, and curated pop-up spaces, that will “create high-energy and unrivalled experiences”.

Cheika added: "Von Dutch Loves is the perfect blend of honouring our legacy and riding the next wave, expanding beyond fashion to amplify artistic voices and foster creative collaboration for today’s artists, creators, and tastemakers."

This follows Von Dutch hosting a two-day takeover in the heart of the Coachella Valley at the end of April. The Von Dutch Ranch was designed to channel Von Dutch’s signature mix of classic Americana and rebellious spirit and featured performances from country star Bailey Zimmerman and DJ sets from Brandi Cyrus, Politik, and Randy Sav, alongside the unveiling of its latest collection.

WSG acquired fashion and lifestyle brand Von Dutch in July 2024 from the Royer Group.