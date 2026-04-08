Vuori names Tom Holland as a creative, strategic, and financial partner

American performance and lifestyle brand Vuori is continuing to drive its global presence after signing a new multi-year partnership with British actor, producer, and entrepreneur Tom Holland.

In a statement, Vuori said that Holland would be joining forces with the company as a “creative, strategic, and financial partner,” where he would become a long-term collaborator on future storytelling, creative projects, and brand expressions, as it looks to raise the profile of the brand internationally.

Tom Holland starring in Vuori’s spring 2026 campaign Credits: Vuori photographed by Cass Bird

Joe Kudla, founder and chief executive of Vuori, said: “At Vuori, we’re drawn to people who share our philosophy on performance and life, learning, growing, rising, and staying fully engaged in the process.

“Tom represents that mindset. He’s driven but centred, disciplined without being self‑defeating. We believe an extraordinary life is built from the inside out, by committing to the daily work, embracing setbacks, and focusing on what’s within your control. How you move through reroutes matters as much as the outcome, and Tom embodies that belief in a way that feels human, real, and rooted in the journey.”

Tom Holland starring in Vuori’s spring 2026 campaign Credits: Vuori photographed by Cass Bird

Vuori’s collaboration with Holland launches with a golf-inspired spring 2026 campaign, ‘Play It As It Lies,’ which includes a short, cinematic film co-created and co-directed by the actor’s brother, filmmaker and producer Harry Holland, alongside co-director Harrison Boyce.

Commenting on the partnership, Holland added: “Vuori represents a way of moving through life that really resonates with me. It’s about pushing forward, staying positive, and not losing perspective. Also, working on this campaign with Harry and my brothers in a beautiful place brought an extra layer of meaning to it all.”