Wacoal launches a bra that flexes across six sizes

Wacoal America has unveiled the ‘Ever Flexing Underwire Bra,’ a first-of-its-kind category-disrupting innovation engineered to flex across six traditional sizes, as it looks to redefine bra fits “to support women through every life stage”.

The new bra has been designed in response to the realities of women's ever-changing bodies by adapting to changes in hormonal shifts, pregnancy, menopause and the effects of weight-loss medications.

“Rather than forcing women to adapt to a fixed size constantly, this bra flexes with them, delivering lasting comfort and a reliable fit through every phase of life,” explains Wacoal in the press release.

Miryha Fantegrossi, senior vice president of merchandising and design at Wacoal America, said in a statement: "With Ever Flexing, we set out to design a bra that keeps up with women's lives. As women, our bodies are ever flexing; even a change of just seven pounds can impact bra size. Our Ever Flexing bra adapts with you, instead of forcing you to fit into a static size."

Key features of the ‘Ever Flexing’ bra include a proprietary flexible underwire that supports a range of cup sizes, four-way stretch fabric for adaptive comfort and recovery, a five-row stretch hook-and-eye closure for customisable adjustability, and adjustable, dual-position straps for a personalised fit.

Mitch Kauffman, president and chief executive of Wacoal America, added: "In 2025, Wacoal America is celebrating our 40th anniversary. Throughout our journey, our focus has always been to provide women with the highest quality and best-fitting bras to help them feel and look their best.

“Product innovation is a key part of that mission, and the Ever Flexing bra is a bold example of how we're meeting the changing needs of today's woman."

The Ever Flexing Underwire Bra is currently available on Wacoal America’s website before rolling out to select department stores and speciality stores from August 11.