Wales Bonner designs Jamaican Football Federation kits

British fashion brand Wales Bonner and Adidas have unveiled new Jamaican Football Federation kits as part of the sportswear giant’s partnership with the country.

The collaboration features new home and away kits, a pre-match jersey and a reversible anthem jacket for the men’s team, known as Reggae Boyz, and the women’s team, known as Reggae Girlz, inspired by Jamaican style and culture in the country’s national colours of black, gold, and green.

The range sports a mixture of classic Adidas silhouettes and elegant Wales Bonner signatures and for the pre-match jerseys she was inspired by conventional patterns found on traditional Fair Isle knitwear and combined it with the colours of the Caribbean alongside a golden sun motif.

Image: Adidas; Jamaican Football Federation kits designed by Wales Bonner

All the pieces are made using 100 percent recycled materials, as part of Adidas’ commitment to help end plastic waste.

Commenting on the collection, Grace Wales Bonner, said in a statement: “The opportunity to design the first on-pitch kits for the Jamaican national teams with Adidas Football has been such a special opportunity. It has meant so much to me personally and I am very grateful for the support and trust of Adidas Football and the Jamaican Football Federation.

“For the collection we set out to celebrate Jamaican style and to offer something timeless, elegant and essential. I hope the shirts bring joy to the wearers and carry forward the everlasting beauty and uplifting spirit of the island.”

The new game day collection will be available to purchase via adidas.com, selected Adidas stores, as well as selected retailers and fashion stores. Prices range from 65 euros for the pre-match jersey, 90 euros for the home and away jerseys and 110 euros for the anthem jacket.

