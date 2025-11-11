Walpole British Luxury Awards 2025 celebrates “resilience and renewal”

Walpole, which represents the British luxury industry, including Burberry, Alexander McQueen and Harrods, celebrated its annual Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester, Mayfair in London last night, November 10, spotlighting brands and individuals who define British luxury's creativity, innovation and global cultural relevance.

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive of Walpole, called the evening, which saw accolades awarded to fashion names, including The House of Swaine and Elvis & Kresse, a celebration of “a year of resilience and renewal” and stated that British luxury is a “national strength,” and one of the “UK’s greatest economic and cultural assets”.

“Despite trade tensions and economic constraints British luxury tells a powerful story of confidence, ingenuity and determination,” said Brocklebank. “Our collective contribution has never been greater.”

According to data from Walpole, the British luxury industry is currently worth 81 billion pounds to the UK economy, delivering 11 percent annual growth, and supporting almost half a million jobs across the UK.

Brocklebank added: “This year has been a year like no other for Britain’s 81-billion-pound luxury sector. As an industry, we have found ourselves at the crossroads of geopolitics, technological change, economic headwinds, policy shifts and fast-moving consumer expectations. The consequences of new trade tariffs abroad, economic policy at home, and a testing cost environment has been tough for even the most established brands.

“Yet in this climate, UK luxury has shown, once again, what sets it apart: last night, the Walpole 2025 British Luxury Awards demonstrated the ingenuity, resilience and innovation in an industry whose business model is to take the very best of this country to every corner of the world.”

Elvis & Kresse, The House of Swaine and Hamilton & Inches recognised at Walpole British Luxury Awards 2025

Elvis & Kresse - ‘Sustainable Luxury Brand of the Year Award’ winners at Walpole British Luxury Awards Credits: Walpole by Getty

While the coveted honour of ‘British Luxury Brand of the Year’ went to wine brand Gusbourne, there were accolades for circular brand Elvis & Kresse, heritage label The House of Swaine and Edinburgh-based fine jewellery brand Hamilton & Inches.

Elvis & Kresse, which transforms decommissioned fire hoses and leather off-cuts into luxury lifestyle products, won the ‘Sustainable Luxury Brand of the Year Award’.

In a statement, Walpole said that Elvis & Kresse was recognised for its “pioneering approach to circular luxury,” honouring the label for “exemplifying purpose-led luxury,” as it has diverted over 315 tonnes of waste from landfill and donated more than 480,000 pounds to charity.

Other fashion names honoured at the annual awards included heritage brand The House of Swaine, which received the ‘Made in the UK’ award for its commitment to preserving and advancing British craftsmanship.

Walpole said that Swaine, which has been crafting hats, umbrellas and leather goods from its London and Leicestershire workshops since 1750, was a great example of investing in “art of making by hand in Britain”.

While Scottish fine jewellers Hamilton & Inches were honoured with the ‘Luxury in the Making’ award for its luxury jewellery crafted from Scottish gold and freshwater pearls in their historic workshop in Edinburgh.

Brocklebank added: “Each of Walpole’s thirteen Award winners exemplified why UK luxury not only continues to be one of the country’s high growth sectors, but also why UK craftsmanship and creativity is our greatest export asset.

“After a year in which global storms have been weathered, we can look outwardly with optimism. The UK–India Free Trade Agreement, now close to finalisation, will expand access for British craft, design, automotive, fine food and whisky to one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury markets. India’s luxury sector is forecast to reach 70 billion pounds by 2030, with the fastest-growing ultra-high net-worth population globally.

“There is also scope to grow our 6.1 billion pounds exports to China’s resurgent luxury market, as its new five-year plan places new focus on cultural value, craftsmanship and quality consumption. Opportunities matched in rapidly expanding markets across the Gulf and Southeast Asia.”

Walpole calls on policymakers to recognise the impact British luxury has on the economy

Brocklebank also warned that to continue to deliver this level of economic and cultural value, the UK needed “policy that matches ambition,” including protecting creative education and specialist craft training and applying taxation systems that support heritage manufacturing, visitor destinations and cultural institutions to account for the unique contributions these industries make.

“Luxury is not a ‘nice to have’, it’s not an indulgence: it’s an economic necessity. Luxury in the UK is an engine of prosperity: preserving heritage; driving innovation; supporting highly skilled, well-paid jobs nationwide; powering strong, sustainable economic growth,” added Brocklebank. “Policy makers should also acknowledge that when our sector is allowed to play at the top of its game, when it’s able to compete on a level playing field with luxury businesses just across the channel, it not only succeeds commercially for itself but also lifts the reputation of the United Kingdom in boardrooms, ateliers, galleries, vineyards, workshops and cultural institutions across the world.”