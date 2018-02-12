Walpole names 2018 Brands of Tomorrow

Walpole, the luxury trade body that represents some of Britain’s best-known luxury brands, has named 12 emerging brands as part of its Brands of Tomorrow initiative, including men’s underwear and loungewear brand Hamilton and Hare and bespoke tailor Kathryn Sargent.

The other fashion and accessories brands, who will also enter the year-long programme of workshops and mentoring to help them develop their businesses, are: Castore, a premium men’s sportswear brand; Rae Feather, who have become known for their woven basket bags; Malle London, which makes motorcycle accessories; Love or Nothing Baby, which makes travel-inspired luxury leather goods; and Acsceno, a brand known for its sandwashed silk pyjamas and premium swimwear.

Others to make the list include: whiskey brand, Chapel Gate; online flower delivery service, FlowerBx; Method Studio, a boutique creative production house; The Jackal, a disruptive new media brand and a vehicle for luxury brands; and Votary, a beauty brand founded by Arabella Preston and Charlotte Semler.

Helen Brocklebank, Walpole chief executive said: “It’s excellent to see a diverse range of British luxury entrepreneurs entering the market from luxe sportswear to tailoring, skincare to whiskey.

“With many success stories from the programme over the past decade, Walpole’s mentorship programmes ensure we are secure the future growth of the luxury industry in the UK. The sector as a whole is committed to creating a pipeline of luxury brands and to developing jobs and skills. It feels more important than ever that these new businesses are given the support they need.”

The 2018 participants will now take part in a year-long programme of workshops and mentoring to help accelerate their growth, including being paired with some of the UK’s most experienced luxury executives who provide 12 months of personal mentoring and one-to-one coaching.

This marks the 11th year of the Brands of Tomorrow programme, previous years have included some of the UK’s best-known luxury brands including Charlotte Olympia, Emilia Wickstead and Orlebar Brown.

Images: courtesy of Walpole