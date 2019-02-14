Walpole names Brands of Tomorrow for 2019

Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector, has named 12 emerging brands as part of its Brands of Tomorrow initiative, including luxury sleepwear brand Desmond and Dempsey and British womenswear designer Anna Mason.

Of the twelve brands selected to join the year-long programme of workshops and mentoring to help develop their business skills to drive growth, ten are from the fashion, footwear and accessories sectors.

Alongside luxury pyjama brand Desmond and Dempsey and womenswear label Anna Mason that is sold on Net-a-Porter, in this year’s selection are: cashmere knitwear brand Wyse London, founded by Marielle Wyse; bespoke lingerie specialist Luna Mae London; and footwear brand Jennifer Chamandi, which are crafted in Italy.

They are joined by: silk scarf label Sabina Savage; men’s sock brand London Sock Company; leather travel accessories company Stow favoured by the Duchess of Sussex; Farer, which offers British designed, Swiss made watches; and shoe and handbag restoration service The Restory.

In addition, Walpole also included gin brand Conker Spirit and Savernake Knives, which designs chef's knives.

Now in its 12th year, Brands of Tomorrow is Walpole’s flagship development programme that offers participants mentoring from some of the UK’s most experienced luxury executives, editors and founders who provide a year of one-to-one coaching and sharing their knowledge and expertise with the chosen brands.

The aim of the initiative is to support “the success and dynamic growth of the luxury industry through transference of skills, experience and know-how to ensure continued creative development”.

Commenting on this year’s brands, Helen Brocklebank, Walpole chief executive said in a statement: “It’s so exciting to see a diverse range of British luxury entrepreneurs entering the market from sleepwear, travel accessories, bespoke lingerie to handmade knives, gin and luxury shoe and handbag repair. We have taken almost 100 businesses through Brands of Tomorrow, brands now synonymous with the very best in British luxury including Orlebar Brown, Bremont, Emilia Wickstead, Flowerbx, Astley Clarke and Charlotte Olympia.

“Through development programmes like Brands of Tomorrow, we enable Walpole and its members to play a vital role in supporting the next generation of talent and also secure the future of the sector by giving brands the help they need to reach the next stage of growth.”

This year’s mentors include Alexandra Shulman, Bec Astley Clarke, founder of Astley Clark, Ewan Venters, chief executive of Fortnum and Mason, Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, and Toby Bateman, managing director at Mr Porter. The programme’s chairman is Jonathan Heilbron.

Former Brands of Tomorrow winners include bespoke tailor Kathryn Sargent, premium men’s sportswear brand Castore, London Fashion Week designer Emilia Wickstead, men’s underwear and loungewear brand Hamilton and Hare, and British accessories and footwear brand, Charlotte Olympia.

Images: courtesy of Walpole