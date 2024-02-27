Walpole names Brands of Tomorrow for 2024

Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector, has named 12 early-stage brands for its year-long ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ programme, including sustainable eyewear brand Monc and bridal destination Gigi & Olive.

The ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ mentoring initiative, in association with law firm Mishcon de Reya, will help each of the brands selected to develop their business skills and “set them on a path to growth” through a year-long programme of workshops.

Each brand will receive one-to-one coaching from some of the UK’s most experienced luxury executives, editors and founders. They will share their practical knowledge and expertise to “ensure the continued dynamism and prosperity of the sector”.

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive at Walpole, said in a statement: “Walpole’s Brands of Tomorrow programme was launched with the goal of ensuring long-term growth for the UK’s luxury sector by supporting and mentoring early-stage British luxury brands and I’m always inspired and grateful by how wholeheartedly the Walpole member community, particularly the mentors, support these fledgling businesses.

“It’s wonderful to see how the 2023 Brands of Tomorrow have flourished over the last 12 months and I’m incredibly excited to see this year’s brands follow in their footsteps.”

Fashion, eyewear and beauty brands selected for Walpole’s ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ programme

The 2024 cohort of Brands of Tomorrow act as a “microcosm of consumer trends in the high-end space, pinpointing emerging consumer expectations and behaviours,” explains Walpole, and have been selected for being a new generation of brands with purpose-driven commerce at their core to continue Walpole’s move towards sustainability.

The 12 brands have a strong “understanding of the original and quality craftmanship that is a hallmark of the British luxury sector,” adds Walpole and span fashion, interiors, homeware, eyewear, drinks, food, jewellery, and beauty.

Brands include Gigi & Olive, the new destination for the bride-to-be, producing and offering a curation of personalised edits of accessories for the modern bride, from hen to honeymoon and all the bridal moments in between. The brand launched in September 2019 as a one-stop bridal destination and offers its own branded items and curated products from female-founded like-minded brands.

Monc founder Freddie Elborne Credits: Monc

Other fashion participants will include eyewear brand Monc, which offers a timeless and gender-fluid collection of bio-acetate sunglasses and spectacles made with longevity and circularity in mind, and B Corp-certified jewellery brand Otiumberg, founded in 2016 by London-based sisters Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg.

Haircare brand Larry King, founded by the renowned hairstylist, is also featured in the programme. King, known for his work with Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair, launched his haircare line in 2018 to offer a salon-quality finish.

Completing the luxury line-up are interior, homeware and furniture brands Harrison Heritage, Poodle & Blonde, Huckleberry, Shore and Katto, English whiskey brand Fielden, sustainable olive oil brand Citizens of Soil, and Jukes Cordialities, which specialises in non-alcoholic beverages.

This year’s brands will receive mentoring from the likes of Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, Nick Keyte, chief product and brand officer at Charles Tyrwhitt, Annalise Fard, director of beauty, home and fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, Sean Ghouse, director of retail, UK at Fortnum & Mason, and Aino Grapin, chief executive at Winch Design.