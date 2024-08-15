Walter van Beirendonck becomes Polimoda mentor

Walter van Beirendonck will once again be a teacher for students. The Belgian fashion designer retired from his position as head of the fashion department at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp around two years ago, a position he had held since 2007.

He is now taking on the role of mentor at Polimoda, the Florentine fashion school announced on its website. There he will be responsible for the Master in Fashion Design from October 7.

Van Beirendonck brings not only experience as a long-time designer, founder of his eponymous brand and member of the Antwerp Six – a group of well-known Belgian designers – but also more than 35 years as a teacher.

After studying in Antwerp in 1980, he returned to the Royal Academy of Fine Arts to teach five years later. From 2007 to 2022 he headed the art school's fashion department.