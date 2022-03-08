Wandler collaborates with Michele Pred for IWD

Luxury leather goods brand Wandler has collaborated with Swedish-American artist and activist, Michele Pred on a capsule collection for International Women’s Day (IWD).

As a female-led company, Wandler said they wanted to showcase the “power of the purse” for this year’s IWD and asked Pred to create two one-off pieces to highlight the gender pay gap issue to raise funds for Women Inc, who strive for equal opportunities for everyone, irrespective of gender and sex.

The collaboration features the Wandler Hortensia bag and recently launched Teresa bag, which Pred has emblazoned with the words ‘Equal Pay,’ using an electroluminescent wire that can light up using batteries and a small electronic driver that can be set to constant or flash mode.

Both styles will be available to buy at De Bijenkorf and Wandler.com from March 8, priced 2,050 pounds / 2,800 US dollars / 2,500 euros. 100 percent of profits will be donated to Women Inc.