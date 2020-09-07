Fashion
Watch Day 3 of Global Talents Digital by the Russian Fashion Council
ADVERTORIAL
By Sponsor
25 minutes ago
The Sustainable Edition of Global Talents Digital will take place online on September 4 to 6. For this international event, 100 participants from 33 countries have joined their forces to cover the sustainability issue in fashion and beyond. Fashion brands practicing upcycling, recycling, zero waste and slow fashion, will be mixed up with digital and virtual wears at Global Talents Digital.
Author: Russian Fashion Council
Photo Credit: Russian Fashion Council