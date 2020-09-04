Watch the first day of Global Talents Digital from the Russian Fashion Council

On September, ten Moscow-based brands will present their sustainable collections at Global Talents Digital. Advisory Board has chosen the best Moscow-based applicants to take part in the event. The agenda includes live streaming designer shows by SL1P, RCP 4.5, SEMILETOVA, as well as video presentations by SERAYA, RigRaiser, ATUMATU, RADICAL CHIC, BLANC, KREMLYAKOVA, and HOLY MHPI* by MOSCOW ART INDUSTRIAL INSTITUTE.

Author: Russian Fashion Council

Photo Credit: Russian Fashion Council