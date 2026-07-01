Webinar + Live Q&A—Seoul Signals: The Korean Beauty Advantage

Want a glimpse of beauty’s future? Start in Korea. July 8 · 10am EDT / 4pm CEST.

From next-generation ingredients and aesthetic movements to evolving definitions of wellness and self-care, Korea’s beauty ecosystem has become a proving ground for what’s next.

Join Future Snoops in partnership with Spate, NielsenIQ, and JIYU as we decode the shifts emerging from Korea—and explore how they’re set to reshape Western beauty markets.

What You’ll Learn:

· Which Korean beauty signals are gaining global momentum

· How wellness, aesthetics, and technology are reshaping consumer expectations

· Where the biggest opportunities will emerge across Western markets

The presentation will be pre-recorded, followed by a live Q&A with the speakers.

The future isn’t decided—it’s designed. Let’s navigate what’s next.

Speakers

Mallory Huron · Director of Beauty & Wellness, Future Snoops

Addison Cain · Senior Insights & Marketing Lead, Spate

Anna Mayo · VP, NielsenIQ

Sora Lee · CEO, JIYU & Founder, Kurated Agency

Register here.