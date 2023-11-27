Weekday collaborates with fragrance house Unifrom

Swedish brands fashion label Weekday and fragrance house Unifrom are collaborating on a “sensory” limited-edition concept featuring a perfume oil and a raw denim clothing collection.

The Unifrom + Weekday ‘Tissue Feast’ collaborative collection launches on November 30 and aims to offer a “sensory feast that invites exploration beyond the ordinary, where flesh, fabric, and fragrance converge a fresh perspective on self-expression”.

The capsule collection features a range of denim, including a pleated skirt, wide-leg, high-waisted jeans, a bomber jacket and a long, heavy coat, all of which feature sculptural silhouettes with the intention of layering, alongside a gender-neutral perfume.

Weekday collaboration with Unifrom Credits: Weekday

In a statement, Weekday said added that the collection is “an artistic representation of the intricate weaving process, reflecting the interplay between cells and fibres, much like the enlarged twill weave of the garments and the arrangement of molecules in the perfume oil, creating a second-skin experience”.

Alice Shulman, design lead creative initiatives at Weekday, said: “We wanted to abstract the essence of youth, translate it from visual expansion and emotion into scent, weaving a narrative where the perfume's notes intertwine with the tactile metallic allure of denim.

“It's an interplay between body and fabric, where every thread, every smell, and every touch become part of the narrative.”

Haisam Mohammed, founder of Unifrom, added: "We personify an age-old profession in a contemporary way and view perfume conceptually, embracing a fresh approach to how we interact with fragrance.

“Much like our collaboration, Indigo strikes a balance between pleasant, punk, and timelessness. It's versatile, suitable for all, and open to endless creative layering.”

The ‘Tissue Feast’ collection will be available online and in selected Weekday stores from November 30. Prices range from 55 to 179 pounds / 69 to 240 US dollars.

