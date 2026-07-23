What to expect from Phillip Lim's new brand, PlayLoveWin

Nearly two years after stepping away from the label that carried his name, Phillip Lim has revealed what comes next: a new brand called PlayLoveWin, his third venture as a designer. Lim announced the name in a direct-to-camera video posted to Instagram, filmed from what he described as his new studio, and pointed followers to a teaser site where they can sign up for further updates.

Rather than lead with product, Lim used the announcement to explain the thinking behind the name. He said that after leaving his "former life," the obvious question was what he would do next, but that before answering it, he wanted to define how he wanted to live and use that as a guide. "Three simple words came to me," he said. "Play, love and then win."

He unpacked each in turn. On play, Lim was candid about having lost something along the way: "Somewhere along the way I lost my courage to seek play," he said, describing it as "that shared human quality that is our superpower," the thing that "brings us joy" and "allows us to create the future." On love, he framed it as a promise about culture: "No matter what I build, no matter how difficult it gets, I promise myself that I will surround myself with a culture guided by love."

The most revealing passage concerned the third word. "This word I'm still working on," Lim admitted, "but somehow I still feel that sometimes I don't deserve to win." His response was to reclaim it: "You and I both, we deserve to win, and we should define it our way." He closed by describing the project as "simple, fresh, direct, like a new start," and asked followers to sign up through the brand's social channels and teaser site for a message he said would come from him personally.

At the time of the announcement Lim was not commenting to press beyond the video, letting the Instagram rollout — a series of studio-move stories bringing followers along for the ride — do the talking.

From Development to a 20-year namesake brand

Lim's return carries weight because of the career behind it. Born in Thailand in 1973 to Chinese parents whose family fled the Cambodian genocide, he grew up in Southern California, the son of a seamstress and a professional poker player. A weekend job at Barneys led to an internship with designer Katayone Adeli and a spot on her design team. In 2000 he co-founded his first label, Development, in Los Angeles.

When that venture ran into financial trouble, textile entrepreneur Wen Zhou, who had supplied Development and admired Lim's work, backed him to start again. In 2005 the pair, both 31 at the time, launched 3.1 Phillip Lim in New York; the name nods to their shared age. The brand was an immediate critical and commercial success, and recognition followed quickly: the Fashion Group International Rising Star Award in 2006, and CFDA honours for womenswear (2007), menswear (2012) and accessories (2013). Over two decades it grew into a global business spanning womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, with a retail footprint across the US and Asia.

Lim's influence has always extended beyond clothing. During the pandemic he co-founded House of Slay, a digital comic project pushing back against anti-Asian hate, alongside Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Tina Leung and Ezra Williams, and he has been a vocal advocate on social justice issues, including a role as a UN Fight Racism ambassador.

What happened at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Lim stepped down as creative director of 3.1 Phillip Lim in November 2024, shortly after presenting a joyful spring 2025 collection that doubled as the brand's 20th-anniversary show. In a joint statement, Lim and Zhou framed the moment as the start of a new chapter, expressing pride in what they had built and in the community around the brand.

Crucially, Lim's departure was not the end of the brand. Zhou stayed on as CEO and sole owner, and in September 2025 appointed Michelle Rhee as head of design, signalling that 3.1 Phillip Lim would continue under a new creative structure while keeping its established codes. That distinction matters for reading PlayLoveWin: this is a genuinely fresh start, not a relaunch of the old label.

What to expect

If PlayLoveWin is a clean slate, Lim's aesthetic is not something he is likely to abandon. His work at 3.1 Phillip Lim became shorthand for a particular kind of modern luxury, blending Californian ease with New York tailoring. He built a reputation on wardrobe classics given a subtle twist, clothes designed to feel wearable rather than showy. His final 3.1 collection leaned on recurring motifs such as rosettes, lace and pin-striped shirting, celebrating everyday urban life.

Concrete details on product, price and distribution remain under wraps until the reveal. The first PlayLoveWin collection is expected to preview in late August, launch in September 2026, and reach stores for the spring/summer 2027 season, according to WWD.

The FashionUnited editorial team will update this story as more details emerge.