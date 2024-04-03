Which are the best fashion schools in the world according to CEO World?

Business news publication CEO World pre-selects the best international business schools every year. It also publishes a ranking of the world's best fashion schools. FashionUnited takes a look at the 2024 list, which has ranked US institutions the Parsons School of Design Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), both in New York City, in first and second place, and the London College of Fashion (LCF) in third place.

The study, which draws on the expertise and opinions of 286,000 professionals in the international fashion industry, examined qualitative indicators such as academic reputation, admission requirements, specialisations offered, feedback from recruiters and employability rates.

The top 4 schools ranked by CEO world include three American institutions: Parsons, FIT, and the Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design in fourth place.

To find a French school, we have to look no further than fifth place. According to CEO World, Esmod International is the best fashion school in France.

Sixth place went to the Italian institution Polimoda in Florence, and seventh and eighth place to the Royal College of Art in London and the University of the Arts London’s second fashion school in the top 10: Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design.

View CEO World’s top 10 ranking for 2024 below.

The 10 best fashion schools worldwide according to CEO World 1 - Parsons School of Design 2 - Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) 3 - London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London 4 - Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design 5 - École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD) 6 - Polimoda (Ente per le Arti applicate alla Moda e al Costume) 7 - Royal College of Art (RCA) 8 - Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London 9 - Swedish School of Textiles, University of Borås 10 - National Institute of Fashion Technology, India (NIFT)

French institutions re-appear on the list in twelfth place with the Paris College of Art, which is arguably not talked about enough in France, while the very active Institut Français de la Mode only features in 35th position.

Finally, it is worth noting that the 59th school cited is Studio Berçot, which closed its doors in June 2023. One may wonder how up to date the data in this ranking is.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.