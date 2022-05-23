Whistles collaborates with Hai for SS22

For spring/summer 2022, Whistles has collaborated with Hai, the cult handbag brand born out of silk, for a limited-edition collection.

The Whistles x Hai capsule collection features 13 signature Hai styles in 100 percent silk, all reworked to echo the vibrant tones of the Whistles spring/summer 2022 colour palette.

The collaboration includes playful handbags, scrunchies, and ready-to-wear styles, such as a lilac bias-cut skirt and coordinating ruffle blouse, as well as two classic slip dresses in bold shades of lime green and hot pink.

Image: Whistles

Commenting on collaborating with Whistles, Tessa Vermeulen, founder and creative director of Hai, said in a statement: “It’s been such an organic and wonderful process to work together with Whistles. We really wanted to create a capsule of silk staples in opulent, bold and bright tones. These are clothes for day and night, but there’s a celebratory, party feeling to them too.”

Gemma Hyde, head of design at Whistles, added: “We are so excited to collaborate with Hai; we have been huge fans of the brand since they launched their signature silk bags.

“At Whistles, we are always looking for emerging brands whose ethos aligns with ours, and Hai feels like a perfect pairing for us - lending their attention to timeless styles rather than chasing trends.”

The Whistles x Hai collection is available exclusively online at whistles.com and in selected Whistles stores. Prices range from 22 to 198 pounds.

Image: Whistles

Image: Whistles

Image: Whistles

Image: Whistles