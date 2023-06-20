Who are the winners of Mod'Art's E.Fashion Awards 2023?

Sixtine Martinez, a candidate in the 'Hopefuls' category, and Solange Hebert Mekontchou, a nominee in the 'Revelations' category, are the two young women who have been recognized for their designs at the E.Fashion Awards, organised by Parisian fashion school Mod’Art.

E Fashion, or how to move from the 'e' for digital to the 'e' for eco-responsibility. This is the new approach adopted by the Mod'Art school, which wanted to highlight its CSR policy at the evening event by showcasing the silhouettes created by both students and designers who already have a following.

On Monday June 19, 2023, at event centre Salons Hoche in Paris, the room was jam-packed to discover the work of the thirteen finalists.

At the same time, Mod’Art wanted to demonstrate its intention to integrate the competitors' social and environmental commitments into all their designs."If clothes were first designed to protect against the cold, and then had a role to play in terms of social representation, they now have a responsibility to be manufactured and recycled without ecological impact, given the mountains of clothing waste piling up on the coasts of Africa", both Alessandra Lobba, CSR and sustainable development director at Agnès b, and Marie Cherifi, director of Mod'Art international, pointed out at the event.

Credits: E.Fashion Awards Mod’Art. Sixtine Martinez. Photo : Florence Julienne

The E.Fashion Award ‘Hopefuls’ prize went to designer Sixtine Martinez, who denounced climate change through two models that embodied the concept of erosion. Her outfits, made from recycled polyester and denim from dead stocks, won over the jury, which also included Stephane Popescu, sustainable fashion consultant at Cose 36 and Anne Jacob Wery, buyer for the French concept store l'Exception.

Credits: E.Fashion Awards Mod’Art. Solange Hebert Mekontchou. Photo : Florence Julienne

This year’s E.Fashion Award ‘Revelations’ prize goes to Solange Hebert Mekontchou, for her presentation of ‘Versatile’, which features two models designed to be adaptable and eco-friendly.

Both designers have indicated that they are keen to produce through committed channels such as the French Employment Rehabilitation Establishments and Services, also known as ESAT.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Veerle Versteeg.