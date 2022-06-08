Wimbledon launches new fashion collection

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the tennis championships Wimbledon, has unveiled its latest collection of tennis-inspired athleisurewear.

The 2022 Wimbledon collection, available at shop.wimbledon.com, is split between performance wear and lifestyle wear and includes polo shirts, training tops, tennis skirts, and bomber jackets, as well as accessories.

The line builds on the success of last year’s inaugural Wimbledon Collection and is part of the tennis championship's aim to make Wimbledon a brand beyond tennis and "as part of everyday fashion".

Image: Wimbledon

This year’s collection, which has all been designed in-house, features classic silhouettes in Wimbledon’s trademark purple and green, as well as pops of orange, and chevron prints inspired by the herringbone brick pavers outside of Centre Court.

David Hewitt, head of retail and merchandise at Wimbledon, said in a statement: “Wimbledon and its beautiful Grounds will always be the starting point for our designs. We’re inspired by what’s around us – whether that be the way the bricks are paved, to the famous Wimbledon ‘W’, or the flowers that surround the courts; we draw inspiration for all our patterns and designs here at Wimbledon.”

Image: Wimbledon

Highlights include classic tennis skirts, a white bomber jacket trimmed with quintessential purple and green stripes, and the all-white ‘Wimbledon’ jumper, which sits alongside graphic T-shirts and chevron patterned half-zip tops.

Hewitt added: “The Wimbledon design team has observed hybrid dressing move beyond a fleeting post-pandemic trend. At this point, styling looks that unite multiple moods and aesthetics, bringing together both informal and formal pieces, is an approach to dressing that is here to stay. It allows fashion-forward fans the freedom of choice, creativity, self-expression, and movement.”

In addition, Wimbledon has placed sustainability at the forefront of the collection as part of the club’s ambition to be environment positive by 2030. More than 75 percent of Wimbledon’s 2022 performance wear collection features fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

Retail prices range from 35 pounds for tops and accessories to 110 pounds for bomber jackets.