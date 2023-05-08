With Royal Warrants under review, which fashion companies could be selected as official suppliers?

One of the most prestigious accolades in the world of luxury goods is a Royal Warrant, which is awarded to official purveyors of fashion, jewellery, and other luxurious items and services to the British Crown. As King Charles III ascends to the throne, all eyes are on which brands and companies will be chosen to supply the royal household and be awarded with a Royal Warrant.

During her reign, the late queen favoured several labels, including Burberry, Barbour, Pringle of Scotland, Hunter, and Launer, the latter which has been the official purveyor of her majesty's handbags for many decades. Other companies that hold a Royal Warrant include Cartier for its diamonds and watches, Garrard, the official crown jeweller, Fortnum and Mason's for its household and food products, and John Lewis for its haberdashery. There are currently around 800 Royal Warrant Holders, with the majority in the fashion, food and services sectors.

Holding a Royal Warrant allows companies to use the Royal Arms in connection with their business, such as on their logo or packaging. The practice dates back to medieval times, when competition for Royal favour was fierce, and the Monarch had the pick of the country's best tradespeople. However, the official association was not formed until 1840.

When a change of Monarch occurs, the Royal Household reviews Warrant grants. The company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years, according to the Royal Warrant Association.

While there are many fashion designers who supply the royal household but do not hold a Royal Warrant, such as Alexander McQueen, Erdem, and Emelia Wickstead, they must meet certain requirements. To be considered for a Royal Warrant, a designer must have supplied either the reigning monarch, their spouse, or the Prince of Wales and his spouse for at least five of the last seven years.

Benefits of holding a Royal Warrant

The endorsement from the British monarchy is seen as a mark of prestige, quality, and excellence, which can help to increase the company's reputation and boost sales. Being a Royal Warrant holder is also a symbol of longstanding tradition and history, which can be particularly valuable for luxury brands. Suppliers to the royal household often benefit from increased exposure and media coverage, which can help to promote their brand to a wider audience, and consumers often perceive a product favourable if it holds a warrant. Some experts have suggested sales could increase by 15 percent after being granted a Royal Warrant.