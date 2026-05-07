WNBA names Skechers official league partner

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) have signed a new multi-year deal with Skechers to make the American footwear brand an official partner with the league. The partnership will kick off for the WNBA’s milestone 30th season and will bring Skechers basketball footwear to the forefront.

David Weinberg, chief operating officer at Skechers, said in a statement: “Partnering with the WNBA illustrates our long-term commitment to promoting women’s basketball and elevating the athletes who are enthusiastic about the game at every level.

“Skechers has been part of the basketball community for several seasons, and now fans will see our innovative footwear take centre stage in the WNBA for the first time. We look forward to leveraging the league’s exploding popularity to help grow the sport while introducing our signature Comfort That Performs to even more athletes around the world.”

The move expands upon Skechers ongoing support for women’s sports, as well as its involvement in women’s basketball. In 2024, forward Rickea Jackson, who was recently traded to the Chicago Sky, became the first athlete to play in Skechers basketball footwear in the WNBA. Skechers expanded its roster in 2025, adding Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen and shooting guard Jackie Young, who won her third WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces last season.

Colie Edison, chief growth officer at WNBA, added: “This partnership reflects the growing demand from global brands to connect with WNBA fans worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with Skechers to create unique fan experiences, deepen engagement, and elevate the players who power our league.”

“For me, it’s all about staying comfortable and locked in, and Skechers gave me that all the way through our championship run last season,” Young said. “This season is going to be special, and it feels like the perfect time for Skechers to make it official. I can’t wait to see more players in the S on the court soon.”

Skechers offers several basketball styles, designed for athletes of all skill levels, including the "fast and responsive" SKX Nexus, the flexible SKX Full-Court Press, the lightweight SKX Resagrip, featuring advanced cushioning, and the SKX Reign, designed for elevation and intense traction.