Wolf & Badger adds new ethical pet offering

Wolf & Badger, the global marketplace for independent brands, has introduced a curated collection of premium, ethically produced pet products to cater to the growing consumer demands to provide for their pets while upholding their ethical values.

The new category aims to bring Wolf & Badger’s commitment to craftsmanship and conscious practices into the world of pet care, offering consumers stylish accessories, eco-friendly toys, organic grooming products, and sustainably made pet wearables.

Each product in the new pets category has been handpicked to reflect core Wolf & Badger values: supporting independent designers and prioritising quality and flair, as underpinned by fair production.

Highlights include luxury pet accessories, such as handcrafted collars, leashes, and beds made from sustainable and cruelty-free materials, and stylish, functional clothing and accessories for pets made with responsibly sourced materials.

In addition, Wolf & Badger offers eco-friendly toys crafted from recycled and biodegradable materials and organic grooming products, such as natural and organic shampoos, conditioners, and wellness products free from harsh chemicals, designed with pets’ health and the environment in mind. There will also be festive pet gifting from independent brands.