Wolford and Mugler launch skinwear collection

Wolford has unveiled a 12-piece skinwear capsule collection with Mugler that celebrates the body.

The new skinwear collection combines Mugler’s bold designs with Wolford’s innovative techniques and features bodysuits, dresses, gloves, leggings, and cycling shorts. Each piece features shape lift construction, alongside enhanced tailoring details such as flocked patterns in high-quality sheer and innovative knitwear technology.

Alongside the skinwear, Mugler’s signature shaping hosiery is also available in a new range of colours.

Image: Mugler x Wolford

Commenting on the collaboration, Casey Cadwallader, creative director of Mugler, said in a statement: “Wolford is the world’s leader of second skin, so their expertise and finesse are must haves for Mugler. I have been so lucky to see their latest innovations, their archives, and to work directly with the Wolford team to make this new collection.”

This isn’t the first collaboration between Wolford and Mugler. The brands previously worked together in the 80s to launch an exclusive two-set collection with the late Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The Mugler x Wolford skinwear collection is available in Wolford boutiques, online at wolford.com and fashion.mugler.com.