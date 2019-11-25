Wolford and Vetements release catwalk collaboration

Luxury hosiery brand Wolford has teamed up with streetwear label Vetements on a capsule collection including a pair of tights and a knitted maxi dress.

First seen on the catwalk during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June, the collaboration aims to celebrate both Vetements signature style and Wolford’s cutting-edge innovations and craftsmanship while redefining the classic staples of a women’s everyday wardrobe.

The Nude 8 Tights, the embodiment of Wolford’s second-skin concept, provides the base for Vetements design collective’s idea, with the streetwear label adding a contemporary twist by including street symbols and gang tattoos to give the illusion of real tattoos.

While the Vetements by Wolford black and white maxi dress features lines inspired by the measurements used in high fashion redefining the contours of the body. The dress has been designed to be worn as a single piece or combined with other garments, explained Wolford with the aim of highlighting “individuality and personal style”.

