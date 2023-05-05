Wolford unveils collaboration with No. 21

Skinwear and hosiery specialists Wolford has launched an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua and his Italian brand No. 21.

The ‘No. 21 x Wolford’ capsule blends Wolford's expertise in skinwear and classic shapewear with No. 21's ability to integrate refined materials with modern silhouettes for “a casual and adaptable day or night essence”.

Launching on May 5, the line includes jumpsuits, dresses and bodies embellished with lace motifs or featuring contrasting asymmetrical cuts, crafted from certified 100 percent biodegradable material, alongside leggings, skirts and jumpsuits in soft and stretchy vegan leather. Completing the line-up is a range of tights, bras and briefs.

Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer of Wolford, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Alessandro Dell'Acqua and No. 21 for this exclusive capsule collection. Our shared values of quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance make this collaboration a perfect fit.

"We are excited to bring together our expertise with No. 21 's unique aesthetic to create something truly special.”

Dell'Acqua added: “I'm very honoured to collaborate with Wolford, a legendary brand that has always stood for quality and innovation. No. 21 has a strong focus on the femininity and sensuality of women, which perfectly aligns with Wolford's ideals.

"Together, we aim to create a collection that celebrates the beauty and power of women, while pushing the boundaries of design and sustainable craftsmanship.”

Wolford’s collaboration with No. 21 follows previous collections with Sergio Rossi, Mugler, GCDS, Alberta Ferretti, Amina Muaddi, and Adidas, which have helped boost brand awareness and reach new customers.

No. 21 x Wolford will be available in both brand’s boutiques, as well as online at wolfordshop.com and numeroventuno.com.

