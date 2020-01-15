Women’s brand Kumari launches upcycled saris

Kumari has launched a line of upcycled saris. The upcycled saris are exclusively retailed at multi-brand luxury Indian fashion boutique Ogaan. Kumari mends any imperfections and rips in the vintage saris with patch and appliqué details in order to give them new life and an original style. Sourcing the pre-loved saris from family collections and textile dealers, the brand also uses kinstugi-inspired embroidery to adorn the textiles.

Sari brand Kumari was launched in 2019. Focused on sustainability, the brand offers signature products in a wide range of exclusive rose print. Monochrome options launched recently come in pastel hues including mint green, pastel pink, and lavender. The brand is also known for sari dresses. These resemble a sari but are in fact a stitched dress with a long piece of fabric that can be styled in a number of ways to resemble the draped garment.

Adaptability has been ingrained in the warp and weft of the sari, which hasn't lost its relevance pan-India despite the western onslaught. Today, the sari has seen many innovative and artisanal renditions to woo the modern, thinking woman in a youthful way. New dimensions are being curated out of the existing template of the sari to make it culturally emblematic.