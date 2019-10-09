Women’s brand W launches festive collection

Women’s brand W by TCNS Clothing has launched its festive collection ’19 called ‘Pop Sets’. Made from unique fabric combinations like chanderies, denims and the eco-friendly Livaeco fabrics, the collection employs traditional Indian weaving techniques that hit the right chord with its consumers. Celebrating the bold vibrant colors of the season, the collection offers an amazing range of kurtas, long gowns, top-to-toe sets, straight kurtas with dhoti pants, gilets and festive ensembles. Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS says, “The collection perfectly amalgamates festivity with sustainability through its vibrant hues & silhouettes.”

W mirrors the New Age Indian woman, who though firmly rooted at home, takes on the world with panache and plays myriad roles with élan. The brand, which believes in delivering design functionality with mix n match combinations, provides contemporary Indian wear for the working woman and home makers. The brand sells through 326 exclusive brand outlets. Besides India, it has outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. The brand also sells its products through its own website and other online retailers such as Myntra, Jabong and Amazon.

India’s leading women’s branded apparel company TCNS designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of women’s branded apparel across multiple brands. Product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination-sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear. The company sells across India and through multiple distribution channels. As of June 30, 2019, it sold through 552 exclusive brand outlets, 1,661 large format store doors and 1,454 multi-brand outlets, located in 29 states and two union territories in India.