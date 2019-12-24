Women’s wear designer Pernia Oureshi launches Gur, a sustainable brand

Pernia Qureshi has launched Gur a sustainable clothing brand. Gur uses only organic materials with fibers sourced from rose and hemp. Gur offers simple yet feminine sustainable garments in a range of cuts and colors. The brand uses only Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) fabrics and has introduced a range of embroidered pieces with added detailing. Textiles are made extracted from various sources of fiber, including rose, bannana, eucalyptus, aloe, and orange. The brand also has a no-plastic policy and so garments are free from any plastic details such as buttons and zippers. As well as garments, the brand has also begun to retail select accessories including handbags.

Qureshi for a long time wanted to move towards a more sustainable way of working and hence Gur a label that is 100 percent organic and sustainable was launched. The business is now fully owned by Purple Style Labs, which is gearing up to launch it internationally. Qureshi retails a wide array of Indian designer brands across its online and offline stores. Pernia’s has seven stores across India. The store in Mumbai is 3,500 sq. ft. and features a selection of the wide array of brands the business carries on its online store including both couture and ready-to-wear traditional and western wear clothing, bags, shoes, and jewelry.