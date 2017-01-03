Woolmark Company announces winners for Wool Runway competition

The Woolmark Company recently announced four winners of its inaugural Wool Runway design competition that was aimed to give tertiary students a kick-start in their fashion career. The final four are: Ankit Kajla, Kavya Doultani, Apoorva Wadhwa and Miloni Kothari. They have won financial support and internships with brands like Raymond and Madura Fashion & Lifestyle.

For these young designers winning the Wool Runway competition has given them an enriching experience that will help in uplifting awareness of Merino Wool in India. The platform raises awareness and educates next generation of consumers and inspires emerging fashion designers to work with Merino wool.

Kajla, the winner of Wool Runway and also a student at NIFT Bangalore said that Wool Runway provided them with an enriching experience. The technique that went into producing an 80 per cent Merino wool inspired outfit was extremely challenging and that proved to be a great lesson. It was a learning experience right from making the garment to enjoying its journey. It facilitated in showing the criteria needed to be the designer he aspired to be in. For first runner up Doultani, a Pearl Academy of Fashion, Jaipur’s student, doing something very innovative with wool was the best thing that could have happened to her. It introduced her to the style and design philosophy that is inspired by tapestry weaving. She was amazed by the practicality of Merino wool because it could be used across seasons, she added.