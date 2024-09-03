Woolmark unveils roadmap to accelerate wool sustainability

Woolmark, the global authority on wool, has launched a new sustainability roadmap to unite woolgrowers, supply chains and brands and accelerate low-impact wool production, circularity and enhance animal wellbeing and woolgrower livelihoods.

The ‘Woolmark+’ roadmap sets out 13 practical initiatives designed to deliver practical solutions across the entire wool value chain to empower nature regeneration, reduce carbon emissions and optimise productivity.

In a statement, Woolmark said these initiatives have been designed to support woolgrowers in meeting their business objectives while aligning with the increasing commitment from brands and suppliers to enhance biodiversity and mitigate Scope 3 emissions to bolster their sustainability goals.

It hopes that the roadmap will help brands look beyond net zero to “nature positive” solutions, defined as halting and reversing nature loss by 2030, measured from a baseline of 2020, with approaches to restoration optimised for carbon sequestration, biodiversity recovery and livelihood benefits.

John Roberts, managing director of The Woolmark Company, said: “With more than 60 years of experience, Woolmark understands the nuances of the textile industry and is dedicated to driving its success by aligning economic prosperity with positive ecological and social impact.

“Woolgrowers in Australia are stewards of over 65 million hectares of land, and they can play a critical role in the global transition to a low-emission, nature positive market. Their commitment to nature needs to be well recognised and supported to demonstrate the wool industry’s role in supporting and enhancing biodiversity, beyond net zero targets.”

Highlights from ‘Woolmark+’ include a groundbreaking carbon insetting programme to create an Australian-wide wool-insetting market, linking woolgrowers with global brands aiming to meet their emissions targets through on-farm, nature-based solutions.

There are also nine research and development projects being funded to reduce methane emissions in sheep using feed additives. Early results include a 19 percent reduction using Agolin and a 50 percent reduction with sheep consuming Asparagopsis (seaweed).

Other initiatives include nature positive farming specifications developed in consultation with woolgrowers and industry partners to provide credible measures of on-farm environmental performance to enable brands to make defensible claims.

The nature positive impact programme will connect investors with research, development, and conservation projects that reduce emissions, enhance biodiversity, promote climate resilience and enable circularity.

The wool authority has also added ‘Woolmark Recycled’ a new sub-brand to the Woolmark Certification programme to encourage more quality-assured, recycled wool products and support wool’s position as the most recycled apparel fibre.

Woolmark adds: “At a time when ‘carbon tunnel vision’ is causing unintended consequences for nature and livelihoods, Woolmark+ aims to move the conversation beyond the focus on carbon and net zero targets towards nature positive, to ensure woolgrowers’ commitments to nature are recognised and supported.”

Other initiatives are aimed at enhancing ewe and lamb wellbeing, removing chemicals of concern, and offering transparency in wool production and quality assurance certification.