Woolrich teams up with Beams+

Woolrich has launched a capsule collection with Japanese retailer Beams+ to celebrate the retailer’s 20th anniversary.

The collection, entitled Woolrich x Beams, has been designed by Daiki Suzuki with the aim of blending “authentic Beams+ interpretation with Woolrich’s rich history, archive and great product-making expertise”.

Launching for autumn/winter 2019, the collection has been inspired by Woolrich's archival “big game hunting" apparel and features a coat, a jacket, trousers, a vest and a hat, all in a uniform dark-coloured traditional Woolrich hunting check.

Suzuki, who worked for Woolrich from 2006 to 2010, said in a statement: “My approach to the project was to bring back the Woolrich woolen mills brand. I thought it would be interesting if I came up with designs as if the Woolrich Woolen Mills brand was still existing today.

“I worked on some iconic items like the cape shoulder lumberjack coat, the hunting breeches, the railroad vest and the mackinaw coat. Not just staying with the authentic details but also transform it into a modern fit with a new interpretation for Beams+.”

Images: courtesy of Woolrich