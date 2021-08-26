Woolrich unveils debut canine collection

US outdoor brand Woolrich has teamed up with Temellini Dog à Porter, a brand leader in the development of canine couture garments to launch a collection to protect our four-legged friends from the elements.

The six-piece canine collection, made in Italy, was inspired by the Woolrich archive and the garments that shaped its history and includes the iconic Ramar Cloth stars, a fabric made of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent nylon that offers comfort and performance at the same time. This versatile material is utilised in all six garments and has a Teflon finish to makes it water-resistant.

Styles include parkas padded with recycled wadding, raincoats featuring a waterproof outer fabric and a lightweight lining in Woolrich’s signature check, and overskirts in “buffalo check” crafted from wool and a cotton-nylon blend.

Image: courtesy of Woolrich by Luca Grottoli

All items feature both brands’ logos, Woolrich’s sheep and Temellini’s Afghan Hound, and will be available in six sizes, from XS to XXL, from August 26, on woolrich.com and in shops in Milan, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Forte dei Marmi and New York.

The collection has also been made with the circular economy in mind, explains Woolrich in a statement, with all components including fabrics, labels and accessories selected among those already available to avoid additional dedicated manufacturing.

Image: courtesy of Woolrich by Luca Grottoli

To celebrate the collection and to mark International Dog Day, Woolrich has released a campaign shot by Luca Grottoli focusing on the relationship between humans and their canine best friends.

The people photographed are not models but real couples of creative artists with their dogs, from designer Danilo Paura to content creator Niki Wujie and Alice Sofia Navarin, founder of the Rat Hat brand.

The Woolrich x Temellini Dog à Porter collection is priced from 110 to 205 pounds.