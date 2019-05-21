Wrangler collaborates with Lil Nas X

Denim label Wrangler has teamed up with Lil Nas X on a capsule collection and is offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of his music video on a pair of jeans.

Fans of Lil Nas X can unlock the behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Old Town Road’ music video using innovative digital technology using a picture of the back pocket of their Wrangler jeans stitched with the famous leather patch to unlock the experiential preview.

The WranglerOnMyBooty.com website will also encourage fans to share their Wrangler selfie on social media using the hashtag #WranglerOnMyBooty as well as shop Wrangler.com for the new capsule collection.

“As an iconic brand in fashion, we have shown up in music, film and popular culture for decades, but this is the first time our jeans are actually the key to unlocking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a chart-topping hit,” said Jenni Broyles, VP/GM, Wrangler North America in a press statement. “We’re incredibly excited about the success of ‘Old Town Road’ and our partnership with Lil Nas X. It is another great example of the power music – and in our case, fashion – has to unite and inspire us all.”

Lil Nas X name-drops Wrangler in the country trap hit, rapping: "Cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty." The lyric highlights his affinity for cowboy culture in the hip-hop hybrid song with Billy Ray Cyrus, and sees Lil Nas X joined in the video with an array of Wrangler-clad backsides.

The partnership also features a limited edition capsule collection featuring ‘On My Booty’ denim shorts, an ‘Old Town Road’ denim shirt, cowboy cut jeans with Wrangler across the booty, as well as a selection of graphic T-shirts. The collection available for men and women is priced from 39-149 US dollars.

Images: courtesy of Wrangler