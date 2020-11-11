Wrangler launches collection with Rick and Morty

Wrangler has announced a collaboration with TV series Rick and Morty, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The collection includes an exclusive episode-inspired t-shirt featuring a laser called the NX5 Planet Remover which was jokingly ‘sponsored by Wrangler’ in season four, as well as a custom-designed laser-engraved jacket.

Rick and Morty is aired on Adult Swim, a WarnerMedia network that provides animated series for young adults. The pieces have been launched in anticipation of the Adult Swim Festival which will run from 13-14 November and will feature an exclusive livestream of Rick and Morty.

The animations from the collection were designed by the Rick and Morty creative team which then brought to life using Wrangler’s in-house laser machine for the jacket’s laser-etching.

Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement: “Building innovative partnerships with iconic brands like Wrangler is a priority for Adult Swim and their heroic appearance in Rick and Morty created a new opportunity. Our fans often wear clothes and they love Rick and Morty, so they’re going to lose their minds over the new custom clothing launching today.”

Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, added: “Wrangler has always embraced pop culture as a way to reach new fans, and when we were organically part of the season four finale episode, it was the perfect opportunity for us to explore a larger partnership with Adult Swim.

“The collection is a direct play on the finale and inspired by the laser that was fictionally ‘sponsored by Wrangler’ in the show. We loved the tongue-in-cheek joke since lasers are actually a big part of our denim production - from digital wash applications to onsite customer customisation with our nano-laser. The collaboration was a fun and natural way for us to do something authentic with our brand that joins in on the joke.”

The collection is available now on Wrangler’s website and prices range from 29 to 79 dollars.