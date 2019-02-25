Wrangler launches first ever global collection, Icons

Denim brand Wrangler has launched six legendary products from its history, inspired by its links with music, to mark its first ever global collection, which will be showcased with a pop-up in London.

The Icons collection, “inspired by the past, for the future,” pays tribute to iconic figures such as Debbie Harry, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger, who have all rocked Wrangler denim, and features restyled cult items including a denim jacket, denim shirt and its first jeans.

The collection is made with 20 percent recycled cotton and harks back to original Wrangler designs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and includes three products for men and three for women.

At the heart of the Icons collection is the reissuing of the authentic 11MWZ, Wrangler’s first jeans and the original slim fit cowboy cut made back in 1947. The authentic and definitive cowboy cut for men and women, features Wrangler’s 7 essential design features and the brand’s broken twill denim, streamlined for a modern style.

The jeans are joined by the archetypal denim jacket, the 124MJ western jacket, created for rodeo riders and ranch hands in the 1960’s, and Wrangler’s best-selling 27MW western shirt, created for cowboys but embraced by rock stars.

In a statement, Wrangler said: “Proportions have been streamlined while remaining faithful to the spirit of their originals, and cutting-edge dye techniques create a choice of worn and faded washes for a timeless authentic look, from raw denim to 3 years wash.”

The concept behind the global collection and campaign, with London, Austin, Bangkok, Santiago de Chile, and Buenos Aires all hosting Wrangler’s first global advertising campaign, is to pay respect to its heritage, while also moving forward with its “contemporary styling and innovation,” added the brand.

To launch the collection, Wrangler has opened an immersive pop-up shop inspired by a 70s recording studio on 52 Brewer Street in Soho, London, which will run until March 24.

Images: courtesy of Wrangler