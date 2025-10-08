Wrangler to grow headwear with CAPX

Denim and lifestyle brand Wrangler is aiming to expand its market share in headwear with a new multi-year licensing agreement with CAPX, a headwear innovation lab, to introduce an elevated line of headwear.

In a statement, Wrangler said the deal would allow it to grow its headwear market, as part of its continued strategy to evolve into a “cross-category lifestyle brand,” and that the bold new line of headwear will be designed for its core customer “someone who lives with purpose and expresses identity through what they wear,” to complement their lifestyle, “offering quality, comfort, and character in every piece”.

Wrangler also added that the move also reflects a shift towards elevated craftsmanship and cutting-edge design, as it will be leveraging CAPX’s industry-leading innovation and manufacturing capabilities “to redefine what consumers can expect from Wrangler headwear”.

Wrangler headwear Credits: Wrangler

The new collection will feature distinctive Wrangler details, including the iconic ‘W’ stitching, copper hardware, and leather patches sourced from the same suppliers used for Wrangler denim.

Each silhouette “will be meticulously crafted to meet Wrangler’s exacting standards” and will feature a model number printed inside the lining. This number refers to one of over 45 shapes developed by CAPX and serves as the foundation of their standardised fit system used across brands and industries. Wrangler said this approach will help “educate consumers on specific fit and structure of a cap they love, making it easier to discover and purchase similar styles in the future”.

Steve Armus, vice president of licensing and collaborations at Wrangler, said: “Headwear is an essential part of the Wrangler consumer’s lifestyle. We see tremendous opportunity in headwear to reach a broader audience in meaningful new ways, and CAPX is the ideal partner to help us do that.”

David Gormley, founder and president of CAPX, added: "We're excited and humbled to partner with the iconic Wrangler brand and represent its 78-year history. Wrangler is a true American lifestyle brand, and headwear is an incredible opportunity to amplify its story."