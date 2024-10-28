WuSwoosh: Nike and Wu-Tang Clan bring back sneakers
Nike and the Wu-Tang Clan bring back their collaborative sneaker.
25 years ago, the US sportswear retailer released the 'Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk' together with the legendary hip-hop crew, which was strictly limited at the time. Now the collaboration partners are releasing a sneaker based on the original, Nike announced on Friday. Like the original model, the modern 'Dunk Hi' is in the rappers' typical colors of black and 'pollen' yellow. The look is rounded off by the group's W logo.
"These Dunks are important to me and the Wu-Tang legacy because they have had a cultural impact since their original release," said Wu-Tang Clan member RZA. "For many years, the sneaker world was reserved for athletes and a few entertainers, and for Nike to recognize us in this way is a testament to hip-hop and our contribution to the culture."
The 'Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk' will be available on November 9th in Nike's 'Snkrs' app and at select retailers.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.
