Yamamay and Shiseido back Project M.A.R.E. for Mediterranean conservation

Underwear brand Yamamay and beauty giant Shiseido are two prominent fashion brands backing Project M.A.R.E. (Marine Adventure for Research and Education), now in its third edition. The initiative aims to combine seamanship, scientific research, and advocacy for the preservation of the Mediterranean Sea.

The project included several weeks of sailing aboard the One catamaran, to monitor pollution from chemicals and marine biodiversity. The journey involves the collection of samples of zooplanktonic organisms – natural bioindicators of environmental pollution – to monitor the presence and distribution of several marine contaminants in the Italian seas.

In addition to scientific research and monitoring of marine environments, the aim of the project is to disseminate knowledge and awareness on important environmental issues, promoting correct behavior, essential for the preservation of the marine environment. In this regard, a team of biologists, oceanographers and chemists is on board the One catamaran to sample, study and help spread the culture of protecting the marine environment.

Yamamkay said it supports this exploration, including through the dissemination of written scientific articles, “because we firmly believe that, in order to grow sustainably as a company, we must change our dialogue with stakeholders, improving communication pertaining to the activities we carry out to support the environment and the sea.”

Yamamay said it aims to raise awareness among younger generations about ocean conservation, aided by influencers reporting on the research findings aboard the expedition. Similarly, Shiseido's involvement reflects its broader environmental initiative, the Shiseido Blue Project, which promotes ocean conservation through practical actions such as beach clean-ups and coral reef restoration efforts, reported Italian news outlet Pambianco.

Shiseido's commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its new sunscreen products formulated to minimise environmental impact, featuring packaging made from sustainable materials and rechargeable options, said Pambianco.