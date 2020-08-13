Yogi Footwear collaborates with Hikerdelic

Premium shoe brand Yogi Footwear has launched a collaboration with outdoor brand Hikerdelic on a three-piece collection, inspired by “city streets meets the great outdoors” for autumn/winter 2020.

The Yogi x Hikerdelic collaboration features ‘Eric’, a brand new premium unlined suede moc-toe ankle boot with thick natural crepe sole, which is available in three colours - dark olive, moss and turmeric. Additionally, the ankle boot features a playful anthropomorphised mushroom-headed character called Eric embossed onto the heel panel.

Paul Batista, head of sales at Yogi Footwear said in a statement: “We’re excited to add Eric to our Yogi family as we know this city-meets-country style will resonate with our customers. In the last few months we’ve all been getting back to nature, so this is the perfect time for this iconic casual style with timeless appeal.

"Hikerdelic are experts in bridging that gap between workday and weekend life, so we’ve really enjoyed creating this new casual shoe together.”

Mark Smith of Hikerdelic added: “Yogi is the perfect partner for Hikerdelic. Our brand is about fusing the great outdoors with the hustle and bustle of city life, which I think is mirrored in Yogi and the great job they do on footwear. Our community has a strong affinity to the type of footwear Yogi have traditionally made their name with so we're looking forward to getting these shoes out there pounding the pavements.”

The Yogi x Hikerdelic ‘Eric’ retails for 160 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Yogi Footwear/Hikerdelic